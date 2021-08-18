Nancy, Steve and The Demogorgon are leaving Dead by Daylight this November

HQ

Yesterday we were just told that Pinhead is heading into the highly popular horror game Dead by Daylight. We don't have time to celebrate this yet, as bad news just followed by.

It turns out that Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon from the Stranger Things IP are leaving the Dead by Daylight store this November. These characters arrived the horror title back in September 2019 via the Stranger Things Chapter. Now in a post on Dead By Daylight's official website, it has been revealed that November 17 will "mark the last occasion for fans to purchase Stranger Things content in Dead by Daylight".

In order to give fans a last chance to grab the relevant content, Behaviour Interactive has decided to hold a blow out sale on all Stranger Things characters and cosmetics. So, if you'd like to get these, now it's the time. If you decide to purchase, all of the Stranger Things content you own can still be kept and accessed after they become no longer available in the store.

The blow out sale has started today, and you can find more details here.