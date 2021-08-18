LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Marvel's Avengers: War for Wakanda
 See in hd icon
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead by Daylight

Nancy, Steve and The Demogorgon are leaving Dead by Daylight this November

This follows Pinhead's announcement for the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday we were just told that Pinhead is heading into the highly popular horror game Dead by Daylight. We don't have time to celebrate this yet, as bad news just followed by.

It turns out that Nancy, Steve, and The Demogorgon from the Stranger Things IP are leaving the Dead by Daylight store this November. These characters arrived the horror title back in September 2019 via the Stranger Things Chapter. Now in a post on Dead By Daylight's official website, it has been revealed that November 17 will "mark the last occasion for fans to purchase Stranger Things content in Dead by Daylight".

In order to give fans a last chance to grab the relevant content, Behaviour Interactive has decided to hold a blow out sale on all Stranger Things characters and cosmetics. So, if you'd like to get these, now it's the time. If you decide to purchase, all of the Stranger Things content you own can still be kept and accessed after they become no longer available in the store.

The blow out sale has started today, and you can find more details here.

Dead by Daylight

Related texts

Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy