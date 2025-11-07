Nancy Pelosi, the woman who redefined how power is wielded in Washington, retires at 85

HQ

Nancy Pelosi, one of the most powerful figures in United States politics, announced on Thursday that she will not seek reelection. At 85, the former speaker closes a chapter that reshaped both the Democratic Party and the role of women in power.

Pelosi led with iron discipline and strategic brilliance, guiding landmark legislation like Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act and steering Democrats through two impeachments of Donald Trump. Her defiant gesture tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech in 2020 remains one of the most symbolic moments of her career.

A legacy that defined an era

Her decision comes just days after leading a successful campaign in California that strengthened her party ahead of the 2026 elections. "San Francisco, know your power," she said in her farewell message.

Pelosi leaves behind a younger, more progressive Democratic caucus and a legacy recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Whether loved or hated, she redefined how power is wielded in Washington, and exits as one of the most formidable political strategists in American history.