Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson premiers next summer

The sadly departed comedian and actor Leslie Nielsen's shoes are not easy to fill, not because they are particularly large, but because he was so damn good at what he did. And he was at his best in The Naked Gun movies, where jokes were fed at a machine gun pace, with Nielsen at the center.

Next year it's time for a reboot of the film series, and as we previously reported, Liam Neeson will take over as Police Squad Lieutenant Franklin "Frank" Drebin. How that will work out remains to be seen (as does whether the humor from that era works as well today). What is clear, however, is that a renowned team is behind the production, with The Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer directing and producing, and also contributing to the script with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (the duo wrote 2022's insanely funny Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers). The company producing the film is Fuzzy Door, led by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins.

Now Paramount has revealed that the film will premiere on July 18, 2025. That means we might see the first teaser trailer sometime after the end of the year. Do you think this reboot can be as fun as the original?

Thanks Deadline