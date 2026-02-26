Nacon's Rennsport console publishing deal has been terminated

HQ

Just yesterday, Nacon announced that it has filed for insolvency, a decision that begs a lot of different questions. What will happen to the company in the immediate future, how will this impact its agreed-upon publishing deals, and so forth. Talking about the latter, we seemingly have part of the wider answer.

Traxion has reported that Nacon and Competition Company and Teyon has decided to terminate their publishing agreement that was meant to see Rennsport's launch on consoles being supported by the French publisher.

The decision is described as a "mutual" termination and it won't actually impact any launch plans for the game, as Rennsport will still be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, except it will now, like the PC edition, be self-published by the developer.

A statement from a Rennsport spokesperson adds: "We extend our sincere thanks to the Nacon team for their hard work and collaboration over the past year."

The termination will be completed by the end of March, wherein by then, Competition Company and Teyon will have complete control over the destiny of the racing title.