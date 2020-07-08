Cookies

Nacon to make officially licensed accessories for Xbox Series X

The next-generation Microsoft console, the Xbox Series X, will be getting licenced accessories by Nacon.

One of the many things Nacon had to announce yesterday, was the fact that tit's now a maker of officially licensed accessories for Microsoft's Xbox consoles as well as PC. Since Nacon made one of the best PlayStation controllers of this generation (the Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro Controller - picture at the bottom), this just might be something to look forward to.

According to Nacon, we should "stay tuned for more", so hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer for more information.

