Nacon's RIG 600 Pro HS has been sitting beside my desk for the past few weeks, and while I may have suffered from an untimely headset death just before it arrived, I have enjoyed a lot of my time spent with this new accessory. I needed it, yes, but more so I was glad it was there, as for the price range, this really does prove to be a little beast, especially when it comes to listening quality.

The 600 Pro HS can be found for €89.90 on Nacon's site, and I could find the white version for around £75 at its cheapest. The £75 to £100 mark can be a bit of a tricky one when it comes to headsets, as usually you can tell something has been sacrificed along the way. Something that Nacon certainly hasn't given up with this headset, though, is the sound.

As someone who tends to play shooters on PC more than anything else, the 600 Pro HS kept my ears tuned to enemy footsteps, without forcing me to turn up my volume all the way, leading to my ears being blasted when the shooting starts. The 40mm drivers allow you to listen in on the finer details without necessarily needing to boost your volume. With solid bass as well, gaming with these headphones was something I could easily do for hours on end.

A lot of that is down to the lengthy battery life and the comfortable cups on the ears. We'll deal with the former first. The Nacon RIG 600 Pro HS boasts 18 hours of battery life, which is good as the charging wire included in the box proves too short for you to wear the headset while it's charging. In any case, there wasn't a moment when I was forced to leave a gaming session or stop listening to music as the battery had died on me. The headset will let you know when the battery is at high, medium, and low, so if you're paying attention, you can happily play for hours on end.

Regarding the comfort of the headset, it really is above and beyond what you'd expect at this price point. The cups are incredibly soft, and there's a soft bit of cushion running along the top of the headset, so even after hours of gaming, I can't feel a dent forming in my hair and head. It feels light on the head, too, but that is in part to the design which can feel rather cheap at times.

There is an overall cheaper feel with the 600 Pro HS than some other headsets that cost a similar amount. On the one hand, the lightweight feel is a boon, especially for those who just want to sit and play for hours, almost forgetting you're even wearing a headset. But, the cheaper feel means that I don't feel as if I'm holding as premium of a product as the sound would lead me to believe. One drop and it feels like it may snap, which means if you're someone really prone to gamer rage, you might end up on online stores again after one big crash out.

There is also some awkwardness with the mic, and connectivity. If you're looking for this to be your mic as well as your headset, the microphone is a bit weird-looking, and again feels on the cheaper side. The quality is fine, but nothing outstanding. With the connectivity, there is no dedicated PC or console app, and so everything is run from your phone, which can again be a bit awkward to sort if you want to take a look at any settings.

Overall, though, the RIG 600 Pro HS is a fantastic headset for its price point. In terms of audio and comfort, you're going to be hard-pressed to find much better at this price range, as it's just such a nice headset to wear for long gaming and listening sessions. Just make sure you take care of it if you're thinking of picking one up.