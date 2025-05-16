HQ

Not too long ago, premium controllers were fairly rare. You could get customised controllers with cool stickers, paint jobs, and more, but more recently it feels like there has been wave after wave of pricey controllers aiming to take your gaming to the next level. Xbox and PlayStation have their own versions in the Elite and DualSense Edge controllers, of course, but there are many options in the third-party space, too.

Anywhere between £150 and £200, you can find dozens of controllers looking to be your next gaming comrade. It's a competitive space, but Nacon's new Revolution X Unlimited has burst onto the scene with plenty of customisation options, great performance, and a sleek, lovely design.

Let's talk that look first. In the past, I've been a bit harsh on Nacon's accessories for their plasticky, weightless feel, but that can't be said for the Revolution X Unlimited. This controller is a weighty beast, which is something I'm a big fan of. It's heavier than my trusty Thrustmaster ESWAP X R Pro, which is no slim chicken itself. The sleek black, textured panels and triggers, and LCD screen in the centre make for a futuristic-looking controller, that looks as good as it (mostly) feels in the hand. You can add extra weight to the controller, too, so depending on the game you play (and the damage you want to do if you drop this thing on your toe), you can customise it to your liking.

This is an ad:

Customisation is very much a key part of the package you get with the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited. It's a pricey controller, costing £179.90 on Nacon's site at the time of writing. That might put some people off, but you don't just get your controller in a box with a wire for this cost. You get a sturdy carry case, USB dongle and wire for wired gameplay, extra thumbsticks, another, more traditional D-pad, the aforementioned weights, and more for you to fiddle with the controller and make it yours. While the price will still be a difficult pill to swallow for anyone looking to pick this controller up, with the amount of extra bits you get it feels a bit like you're buying a controller and its expansion pass.

Performance wise, it's difficult to find any complaints with the Revolution X Unlimited. The Hall effect sticks and triggers mean that anything from racing to fighting is ultra-responsive. Inputs are accurate and as good as you can expect, plus with the customisation options, you can further tune your profile to the games you like to play. I've tried the controller both with its wired connection and wirelessly, and have to say the difference between the two isn't noticeable at all. Perhaps my inputs were a tad more responsive when plugged in, but I really couldn't say for sure. A real joy to play with, no matter how you use it or what games you enjoy.

Battery life might be where we hit a bit of a snag with the Revolution X Unlimited, though. In a single charge, you can get 10 hours of battery life from the controller. As someone who primarily plays plugged in and not for 10 hours at a time, this didn't matter too much to me. But, for anyone using this wirelessly who enjoys longer sessions, you might find the 40-hour battery life of competitors a bit more tempting. But, a charging dock is included along with the myriad of other bits and bobs in the Revolution X Unlimited box. Again Nacon has thought ahead and made up for the controller's potential shortcomings before you have a chance to raise them.

This is an ad:

There are some minor qualms with the Revolution X Unlimited. The face buttons in particular feel quite soft and a bit wobbly to the touch. I'm not a fan of the base D-pad either, but you can change that. Regarding the face buttons, as someone who primarily plugs in a controller when it's time to batter an opponent in a fighting game, I'm not sure how long they'll last under consistent mashing. Plus, in an effort to seemingly put as many buttons and shortcuts on the controller as possible, it seems Nacon has gone a bit overboard. When holding the controller, it can be far too easy to press two sensitive panels at the back of it, leading to some input frustration.

The Revolution X Unlimited might be one of the pricier controllers on the market right now, but it does its utmost to justify that extra cost with a boat load of customisation options and ways to accessorise your ultimate accessory. There are a few snags here and there that don't make it my absolute favourite controller right now, but it is a great pick and an accessory that genuinely feels like a great step up from a regular controller. Among its peers, it offers great performance and greater longevity thanks to Hall effect sticks, and is a worthy controller for your consideration.