Nacon Revolution 5 Pro aims to be the ultimate controller for pro gamers

Nacon, while likely most notably known for its efforts as a game publisher, has been creating controllers for years. To this end, recently Nacon unveiled the Revolution 5 Pro, a controller that is looking to slot right into the pro controller space and aiming to take the title of the ultimate controller.

With broad customisability, an eco-friendly design with a reduced carbon footprint, and sticks and triggers that use magnetic Hall effect technology to deliver on top performance, this controller is looking to contend with the likes of the DualSense Edge for PlayStation consoles.

To see whether the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is the next controller for you, be sure to check out our latest Quick Look episode below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions on the controller.