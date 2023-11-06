Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro aims to be the ultimate controller for pro gamers

We've checked out the controller on the latest episode of Quick Look.

HQ

Nacon, while likely most notably known for its efforts as a game publisher, has been creating controllers for years. To this end, recently Nacon unveiled the Revolution 5 Pro, a controller that is looking to slot right into the pro controller space and aiming to take the title of the ultimate controller.

With broad customisability, an eco-friendly design with a reduced carbon footprint, and sticks and triggers that use magnetic Hall effect technology to deliver on top performance, this controller is looking to contend with the likes of the DualSense Edge for PlayStation consoles.

To see whether the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is the next controller for you, be sure to check out our latest Quick Look episode below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and opinions on the controller.

HQ


