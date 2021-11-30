Nacon revises the dates of four of its 2022 releases

HQ

French publisher Nacon has revealed during the announcement of its Q1 2021 financial results that several of its planned 2022 titles have been delayed.

The American football-inspired Blood Bowl has now been pushed back from February 2022 to an unconfirmed date later in the year. A closed beta will still take place, however, before launch. Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator is now expected to fall in late Q2 2022 and the release of Train Life: A Railway Simulator has now been moved until June 2022.

As we reported earlier, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong has also been pushed back from February 2022 to May 19, 2022. The reasoning behind this change in the release schedule is that the team strives to "ensure the highest possible quality."

"Nacon's publishing goal has always been to meet the expectations of demanding gamers," said Benoît Clerc, Head of Publishing at Nacon. "The pandemic has impacted production times, and these new dates will allow our development teams to give their fans polished games without compromising on our quality targets."