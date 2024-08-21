Nacon reveals new Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller

HQ

Nacon's new collaboration with the Designed for Xbox team is the Revolution X Unlimited, a durable new controller designed for any PC or Xbox player, but an ideal choice for FPS players thanks to the customisation options you get and the durability (because we all know gamer rage can get the best of us sometimes.)

Hall effect technology, trigger blockers, an LCD screen allowing you to navigate to different game profiles and more can be found on the Revolution X Unlimited. It's also Nacon's first wireless controller for Xbox that allows latency-free wireless connection via USB dongle.

"Nacon's R&D team has put in an enormous amount of work to design a controller that will meet the expectations of the most demanding gamers," said Yannick Allaert, head of accessories division at Nacon. "We're very proud to have created an official controller that combines the best of our expertise. The Revolution X Unlimited pushes innovation even further."

The Nacon Revolution X Unlimited will be available for purchase later in 2024.