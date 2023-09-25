Nacon releases PS5 controller for €230

HQ

Expensive, it will be. If you want to put your hands on French hardware giant Nacon's upcoming professional controller for PlayStation 5. €230 plus shipping to be precise, but then you also get a controller that, according to Nacon itself, will outshine the DualSense Edge (which costs €240). The great thing about the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is that both triggers and the analogue control sticks house so-called Hall sensors, which makes stick drift and problems with precision a thing of the past.

Innovation

This asymmetric controller offers revolutionary features to improve precision and gaming performances. Boasting sticks and triggers with magnetic Hall effect technology, it also offers the ultimate in customisation options.

NEW GENERATION

Discover the latest innovation from NACON, the REVOLUTION 5 PRO, designed for pro gamers seeking performances. Exceeding all expectations with its technology optimized for the PS5. Enjoy an enriched configuration interface, improved and ergonomic modular design, all wrapped in premium materials for unparalleled comfort.