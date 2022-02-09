Nacon has acquired Edge of Eternity developer, Midgar Studio

HQ

The video game publisher, Nacon has announced that it has acquired 100% of the French developer, Midgar Studio. Revealed in a press release, the acquisition will see the Edge of Eternity developer joining Nacon's portfolio of developers, with Midgar set to bring its expertise when it comes to creating JRPGs to the publisher's umbrella.

"Being creative and technically excellent at the same time is a challenge that is characteristic of Midgar Studio and our trademark," said Midgar's CEO Jeremy Zeler-Maury. "We are very happy to be joining NACON, who listen and understand what we are trying to achieve. With their support, we have the chance to fulfil our ambitions while retaining a lot of freedom."

With this acquisition in mind, Nacon now has a portfolio of developers that comprises almost 600 people based in 15 different locations, ten of those being in France.