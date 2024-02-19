Nacon Connect to be held next week

HQ

French publisher Nacon has announced that we can look forward to a show being hosted by the company as soon as next week. The latest Nacon Connect will take place on February 29, 2024, and like previous shows, it will feature announcements in regard to upcoming games and accessories.

The show will be held from 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, and while the full extent of the show has yet to be confirmed, we do know that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, GreedFall II: The Dying World, Ravenswatch, Crown Wars: The Black Prince, and a new game based on the world of Terminator will be present.

Otherwise, we know that we can look forward to a 30-minute long show, so be sure to tune in to hear more from Nacon.