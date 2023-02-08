Nacon Connect to be held in March

HQ

The publisher Nacon has quite a broad collection of games planned for 2023 (over 25 for that matter), but as we're now in the second month of the year, the question as to when each of the titles will be arriving has been posed.

To this end, Nacon has announced that it will be hosting a digital conference in March, where it will "share lots of information about forthcoming games" while also being "an opportunity to show gameplay from several titles".

This Nacon Connect will be held on March 9 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, and as for some of the games that will be in attendance, Nacon has affirmed that RoboCop: Rogue City, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Gangs of Sherwood, TT3: Ride of the Edge, and Ravenswatch will be present.

Be sure to catch the show on YouTube and Twitch.