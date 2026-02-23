Nacon Connect returns next week with latest looks at Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, Edge of Memories, and more

HQ

The video game showcase circus just doesn't seem to be stopping. We've already been treated to broadcasts from PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox, plus third-party projects that have included the New Game Plus show and the Convergence Games Showcase too. Soon it's time for Nacon to join the fray as well, as the next instalment of the annual Nacon Connect event has been revealed.

Taking place on March 4 at 19:00 GMT/20:00 CET, this show will be an event that looks at upcoming Nacon video games and also some planned accessories too. While the full extent of the show has not been revealed, a few teaser titbits have been shared, with the description explaining the following:

"This key event will highlight the publisher-developer's future releases as well as the latest from its accessories department. The program will include game announcements, the broadcast of new videos and gameplay presentations for anticipated titles such as Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, The Mound, Edge of Memories, and Endurance Motorsport Series."

With the show edging closer, you can even see a teaser trailer dedicated to the Nacon Connect below all on top of more information being promised to be revealed soon.

Will you be tuning into this year's Nacon Connect?