Nacon Connect returns next week

We've already had a couple of smaller scale showcases this week, as the Annapurna Interactive Showcase and an ID@Xbox happened on Monday. Tomorrow we can look forward to a Pokémon Presents, and then in April we have the big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct to get excited about too, with a Borderlands 4 State of Play occurring sometime in the spring. Between them, and much closer to the former, is yet another show, with this one being hosted by Nacon.

That's right, Nacon Connect is returning and sooner than you might expect. On March 6 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, we can look ahead to a showcase that will offer "game announcements, never-seen-before videos, exclusive gameplay footage and reveals of upcoming gaming accessories".

Nacon explains further by adding that it will also "highlight NACON's gaming ecosystem, both as a game developer/publisher and creator of premium accessories." As for what we know for a fact will be present, Hell is Us, the recently revealed Edge of Memories, and Ravenswatch will make appearances.