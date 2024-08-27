Nacon announces a premium controller for PC and Xbox

HQ

When Microsoft released its high-end Elite controller for Xbox One back in 2015, they started a new trend. Since then, Microsoft has updated its controller further, Sony has released something similar and several third-party manufacturers have joined in with expensive luxury controllers (the best at the moment is probably the Stealth Ultra from Turtle Beach).

During Gamescom, the French company Nacon didn't want to be outdone, and took the opportunity to announce its own premium option for PC and Xbox called Revolution X Unlimited. As you'd expect, it has top-notch components (Hall Effect, of course), interchangeable components, programmable buttons, lockable triggers, weight adjustment and much more - but also a built-in LCD screen.

The latter makes it easy to change profiles even during ongoing battles, for example, when you're about to lie down to snipe someone or get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Nacon's accessories head Yannick Allaert comments in the press release:

"Nacon's R&D team has put in an enormous amount of work to design a controller that will meet the expectations of the most demanding gamers. We're very proud to have created an official controller that combines the best of our expertise. The Revolution X Unlimited pushes innovation even further. It is a controller with a unique design and incredible performance."

We don't have a price and date for the Revolution X Unlimited yet, but it should arrive this year. We will of course try to get one for review. Check out pictures and a first video presentation below.