Nacon and Simteract are teaming up for another life simulation title

Nacon is no stranger to simulation games these days, as it has a significant portfolio of titles in this genre, ranging from Chef Life to Session, the skateboarding sim. Now today, the French publisher has announced that it is further expanding its life sim line-up with the addition of Taxi Life, a game that does pretty much what you would expect it to.

As the press release states, "In Taxi Life, the player manages a personal transportation company, set in none other than Barcelona, used as the open world playing field. The player progresses in the city's iconic neighbourhoods and can admire more than 200 of its buildings, monuments, museums, parks and sculptures, all faithfully reproduced."

It's also said that the game uses some of developer Simteract's proprietary technology, including that of its Traffic AI and the City Generator, all to provide a realistic experience.

As for when Taxi Life will launch, no release date has been attached yet, but we are told that the game will arrive on PC and consoles, and that further information, including details on Early Access, will come at a later date.