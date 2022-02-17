Nacon acquires another studio, Daedalic Entertainment

HQ

Recently we've seen quite a few acquisition cases. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, Sony and Bungie, Nacon and Midgar Studio. Speaking of the latter, now we were just told that this company is ready to get another studio.

Via Nacon's official website, it's been revealed that Nacon will acquire Daedalic Entertainment in a deal that is worth €53 million. The whole acquisition is expected to be completed later this year. "This transaction will enable Nacon to acquire several key intellectual properties and to benefit from Daedalic Entertainments remarkable publishing and game development expertise", the press release reads.

Before this deal, the two companies were already partners in the publishing of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (expected to launch in 2022), and both of them seem to be happy to take this partnership onto the next level.

"We knew, through our current collaboration on Gollum, that Nacon and Daedalic share the same values and the same objectives to deliver unique experiences to gamers. Therefore, it seemed logical to go further together and we're extremely happy of this acquisition. It represents a significant step in Nacon's strategy." says Alain Falc, Chairman and CEO of Nacon.

"After eventful years in which we always came out on top, I feel proud looking back at the past 15 years and the development of the company. Daedalic Entertainment has established itself as a publisher and developer of exceptional games across various genres and on all relevant platforms and has cemented that position globally. Together with Nacon, we are now taking the next step to further develop our catalogue of games created by our own team as well as many incredible indie studios. We are looking back at a trusting and cooperative collaboration on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and forward to an even brighter future together." says Carsten Fichtelmann founder and CEO of Daedalic Entertainment.