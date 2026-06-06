N++ returns as new platformer known as N Plus Infinity Times Two

If you played a lot of indie games in the mid-2010s, chances are you will be very familiar with N++, developer Metanet Software's stickman platformer game that ended up being quite the hit among fans.

We bring this up as during the Day of the Devs showcase, the developer made an appearance to show off a look at its next project, a game dubbed N Plus Infinity Times Two, and which is regarded as a "remixed" variant of the formula that has now reimagined it as "the ultimate virtual couch party."

Set to offer five ways to play the wider game, some of which are described as "evergreen" and others that are "new to the series", this game has been built on a bespoke C++ engine and is aiming to launch sometime in 2027 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch 2.

You can see a few images of the indie project below.