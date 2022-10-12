Mythic Quest Season 3 arrives in November

HQ

We've known for a while that Apple TV+ has a new series of Mythic Quest on its way. That was made apparent during the latest Ubisoft Forward. But now, following the release of an all-new trailer, we know exactly when Mythic Quest Season 3 will actually arrive, and it isn't too far away.

As shown in the trailer below, the series will start streaming as soon as November 11, 2022, and will see Rob McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li teaming up and starting a new game development studio.

Will you be watching Mythic Quest when it returns next month?