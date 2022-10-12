Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mythic Quest Season 3 arrives in November

And we've got a new trailer for the Apple TV+ series.

We've known for a while that Apple TV+ has a new series of Mythic Quest on its way. That was made apparent during the latest Ubisoft Forward. But now, following the release of an all-new trailer, we know exactly when Mythic Quest Season 3 will actually arrive, and it isn't too far away.

As shown in the trailer below, the series will start streaming as soon as November 11, 2022, and will see Rob McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li teaming up and starting a new game development studio.

Will you be watching Mythic Quest when it returns next month?

