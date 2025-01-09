Mythic Quest reveals Season 4 trailer ahead of January 29th release

Oh, Apple TV+, how sweet you are. It does seem as if you'll keep any show going, no matter the viewers, just for the sake of it. Despite an initial season that didn't do much for people, admittedly followed by better runs, Mythic Quest is still going, and its fourth season looks just as fun as before.

The show, led by Rob McElhenney, follows the hijinks of a video game studio, and while often TV producers feel out of touch with the gaming trends of the day, Mythic Quest manages to stay quite informed.

It has tackled topics like NFTs, alt-right movements, and more, and in this season, it'll be taking a look at player-made content like the stuff you'd see in Roblox, as well as the dreaded buzzword that is AI.

Check out the trailer below and keep your eyes peeled for Mythic Quest Season 4 on the 29th of January.