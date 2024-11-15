Mythic Quest returns to Apple TV+ in January

Apple is still really banking on its show about a fictional video game developer, as the series is soon set to kick off and premiere its fourth season. The Rob McElhenney-led Mythic Quest will be back in January, and this season will clearly not be the end for the series either, as it will be followed by its first spin-off yet, an anthology series that is known as Side Quest.

As per Mythic Quest's return, all that we know so far is that the show will be back on January 29. We're simply told that it will be a "new season, same glitches," and we're yet to receive a trailer for the new batch of episodes.

In terms of Side Quest, all that Apple adds about what this series will be is: "Expansion packs just got real. Introducing Mythic Quest's all-new anthology series Side Quest." The series will be debuting on the streamer on March 26, likely shortly after Mythic Quest: Season 4 wraps up.

Will you be checking out Mythic Quest or Side Quest in the New Year?