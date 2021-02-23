Mythic Quest is returning with a second season in May

You're watching Advertisements

After a strong first run early last year, Mythic Quest is returning with a second season on May 7. The show centers around a fictional MMO and it stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney. Following its reveal at Ubisoft's 2019 E3 press conference, the comedy has aired 10 episodes exclusively on Apple TV+.

A teaser (which you can check out below) has been revealed for Season 2 and it shows the guys struggle to generate new ideas for an expansion. Snoop Dog can also be seen around the 36 second mark donning a motion capture suit.

