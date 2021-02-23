Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Mythic Quest is returning with a second season in May

The show is exclusive for Apple TV+ subscribers.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After a strong first run early last year, Mythic Quest is returning with a second season on May 7. The show centers around a fictional MMO and it stars It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney. Following its reveal at Ubisoft's 2019 E3 press conference, the comedy has aired 10 episodes exclusively on Apple TV+.

A teaser (which you can check out below) has been revealed for Season 2 and it shows the guys struggle to generate new ideas for an expansion. Snoop Dog can also be seen around the 36 second mark donning a motion capture suit.

Are you excited to see Mythic Quest return?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Mythic Quest is returning with a second season in May


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy