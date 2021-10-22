Mythic Quest has been picked up for another two seasons on Apple TV+

HQ

Apple has renewed Mythic Quest for at least a third and fourth season. The TV series that is about a fictional game developer, stars Rob McElhenney and has been created as an Apple TV+ exclusive show, which has been running for the last few years.

The season renewals were revealed by McElhenney in a Twitter video, where he FaceTimes Anthony Hopkins to chat about the news. As we've come to expect from the show's co-creator, this video sees Hopkins basically ripping on McElhenney, before bringing up the success of Ted Lasso, and then proceeding to hang up on McElhenney to answer a call from Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis.

As you can see at the end of the video, it states:

"New season coming in 2022.

After Ted Lasso season 2.

But before Ted Lasso season 3."

While this doesn't directly mention a fourth season, Variety has reported that Mythic Quest has also been picked up for a fourth season, although the date on when this will air is yet to be confirmed. If we had to guess, 2023 seems like a safe bet.