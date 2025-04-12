Mythic Quest cancelled on Apple TV+ after four seasons, a special final episode will be released next week

HQ

Mythic Quest, the comedy series centered around a chaotic video game development studio, has been cancelled on Apple TV+ after the recent fourth season. The fourth season ended on March 26, and it has turned up to be the final one. However, a special episode will be released next week to put an end to the show, one of the first original Apple TV productions, launching back in February 2020.

"Because endings are hard, with Apple's blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over", said producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby and Rob McElhenney on Variety.

No reason for the cancellation was given, and the statement released by the producers simply thanks the fans, cast and crew, and also Apple "for believing in the vision from the very beginning". The show recently had a spin-off series, Side Quest, but neither will continue on the streamer. Thankfully, despite axing one of their landmark shows, Apple allowed for a special, final episode, that will hopefully put an end to the storylines and bring a satisfying conclussion to the series. It will be released next week.