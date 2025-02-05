Mysterious submarine sighted in the Baltic, raising alarms in Denmark

HQ

A mysterious submarine sighting off the coast of Denmark has sparked alarm among local authorities and the media. The vessel, reportedly seen crossing the iconic Great Belt Bridge on Monday morning, was spotted heading north.

Danish news outlet TV 2 Denmark first reported the incident, although the exact origin of the submarine remains unclear. While the Danish Defence Ministry declined to confirm if the submarine was Russian, they acknowledged that the vessel was being escorted by a Danish military ship—a routine action in such circumstances.

This discovery adds to growing tensions in the Baltic Sea, a region where military activity has increased due to heightened geopolitical tensions. With Russia and NATO at odds, the Baltic has become a flashpoint for both military operations and potential sabotage attempts.

Just a few days ago, Sweden seized a ship over suspected damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea, raising further concerns. In response to all these incidents, NATO has ramped up its presence in the region to ensure security.