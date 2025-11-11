MySims is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox as soon as next week

When EA and Maxis launched MySims back in 2007, it kicked off a journey where the game and its sequel, MySims Kingdom eventually came to almost every platform under the sun. It debuted on Nintendo Wii, DS, and Switch, the mobile platforms of Android, iOS, and even Blackberry, PC as expected, and even Mac and Apple's tvOS too. Despite this array of coverage, the game's never launched on an Xbox nor a PlayStation, but that's about to change.

EA has revealed that MySims: Cozy Bundle will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as soon as November 18. For those unaware of this game, it's a bundle that collects MySims and MySims Kingdom that launched earlier this year on PC, Switch, and Apple Arcade, and as the description explains:

"Use your imagination to rebuild a town in MySims and help a cute magical land become an even better place in MySims Kingdom. There are stories to uncover, locations to explore, and lots of characters with big personalities to meet. Rediscover the charm of two classic MySims games."

Will you be starting a charming life-sim adventure next week on PlayStation or Xbox?