MY.GAMES announces the release of War Robots: Frontiers on 4 March for PC and consoles

Dutch publisher and development studio MY.GAMES has announced that its upcoming competitive multiplayer title, War Robots: Frontiers, will launch on March 4th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. War Robots: Frontiers takes the action to thrilling battles of customisable mecha in 6 vs. 6 battles.

In addition to customising your mecha with parts such as chassis, core, weapons and skill upgrades, you'll have to choose and train the perfect pilot to unlock specialised abilities. According to the studio, "in War Robots: Frontiers, authenticity is at the heart of the experience. Every step your robot takes carries authentic weight. Every shot has the satisfying recoil of advanced ballistics. And every clash of steel is reproduced with stunning visual fidelity. Thanks to Unreal Engine 5's state-of-the-art physics and graphics, players will feel like they're in command of a towering war machine on a living, dynamic battlefield."

Developed entirely in Unreal Engine 5, you can access its Early Access on Steam today for €14.99.