MyArcade starts taking pre-order for new retro handheld
Gamestation Retro Go comes packed with over 200 classics from giants like Bandai Namco and Capcom.
Retro continues to be all the rage, and now MyArcade has announced we'll soon have yet another convenient way to enjoy classic games from the past. They've opened pre-orders for the Gamestation Retro Go, which costs $199.99 and will be released on October 31.
Unlike its predecessor (Gamestation Go), it features an 8-inch screen instead of a 7-inch one, and it also includes a few other new features. It comes preloaded with over 200 licensed games from companies like Bandai Namco Games, Capcom, and Jaleco.
It also comes with a feature called SmartGlow, a technology that individually illuminates the buttons for each game so you can see which ones to use. For those who want to play on a TV, there's even an HDMI port.
Click here to read more and place an order if this sounds like something for you.