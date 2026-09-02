MyArcade starts taking pre-order for new retro handheld

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Retro continues to be all the rage, and now MyArcade has announced we'll soon have yet another convenient way to enjoy classic games from the past. They've opened pre-orders for the Gamestation Retro Go, which costs $199.99 and will be released on October 31.

Unlike its predecessor (Gamestation Go), it features an 8-inch screen instead of a 7-inch one, and it also includes a few other new features. It comes preloaded with over 200 licensed games from companies like Bandai Namco Games, Capcom, and Jaleco.

It also comes with a feature called SmartGlow, a technology that individually illuminates the buttons for each game so you can see which ones to use. For those who want to play on a TV, there's even an HDMI port.

Click here to read more and place an order if this sounds like something for you.