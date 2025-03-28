Myanmar's censorship obscures earthquake's true impact

HQ

The latest news on Myanmar . The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that shook central Myanmar has left destruction in its wake, but a full account of the devastation remains elusive due to the country's strict internet censorship.

While neighboring Thailand quickly flooded social media with images and updates, Myanmar's military-controlled networks have severely suppressed the flow of information, a longstanding tactic used to stifle dissent and maintain authoritarian control.

These restrictions, combined with power outages and infrastructure damage, have further hampered rescue and relief efforts. Even the ruling junta struggled to maintain online presence in the quake's aftermath, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.