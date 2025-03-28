Myanmar's censorship obscures earthquake's true impact

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Myanmar. The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that shook central Myanmar has left destruction in its wake, but a full account of the devastation remains elusive due to the country's strict internet censorship.
While neighboring Thailand quickly flooded social media with images and updates, Myanmar's military-controlled networks have severely suppressed the flow of information, a longstanding tactic used to stifle dissent and maintain authoritarian control.
These restrictions, combined with power outages and infrastructure damage, have further hampered rescue and relief efforts. Even the ruling junta struggled to maintain online presence in the quake's aftermath, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.