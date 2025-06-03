English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Myanmar military prolongs ceasefire amid reconstruction efforts

The junta extends a temporary halt in hostilities to aid earthquake recovery and relief operations.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Myanmar. We now know that Myanmar's ruling military has just decided to prolong a temporary ceasefire until the end of June to facilitate rebuilding and humanitarian aid after the devastating quake that struck earlier this year.

Despite the extension, reports indicate sporadic military activity continues in some areas, while opposition groups have similarly agreed to keep their ceasefires in place. Of course, it remains to be seen how this ceasefire will evolve, so stay tuned for further updates.

Myanmar military prolongs ceasefire amid reconstruction efforts
Mandalay,Myanmar 28 Mar 2025:An earthquake hit the city center, causing buildings to collapse. Rescuers are helping the injured // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsMyanmar


Loading next content