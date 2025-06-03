Myanmar military prolongs ceasefire amid reconstruction efforts

HQ

The latest news on Myanmar . We now know that Myanmar's ruling military has just decided to prolong a temporary ceasefire until the end of June to facilitate rebuilding and humanitarian aid after the devastating quake that struck earlier this year.

Despite the extension, reports indicate sporadic military activity continues in some areas, while opposition groups have similarly agreed to keep their ceasefires in place. Of course, it remains to be seen how this ceasefire will evolve, so stay tuned for further updates.