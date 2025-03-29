Myanmar earthquake death toll reaches 1,000 as international aid begins to arrive

HQ

The latest news on Myanmar and Thailand . International rescue teams have begun arriving in Myanmar to assist in the aftermath of the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that we now know it has claimed over 1,000 lives.

The quake, striking a nation already struggling with civil conflict, collapsed critical infrastructure and left thousands trapped beneath rubble. Neighboring Thailand also suffered casualties, with a building collapse in Bangkok killing at least nine.

Experts fear the true death toll could surpass 10,000. Meanwhile, international operations begin to intensify in Myanmar and Thailand, where rescuers are racing against time to locate survivors buried deep within the debris in a bid to save those still alive.