"My whole body starts to collapse": Novak Djokovic eliminated in first round of US Open

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Novak Djokovic has been eliminated from the US Open 2026 in first round, suffering a physical collapse unlike we've rarely seen before. The Argentina Mariano Navone pulled it off in a five-set match at the Arthur Ashe, 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, making it the first time Djokovic lost at the first round of a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2006.

At several points, Djokovic vomited and he struggled with cramps: the Serbian tends to suffer in heat and humid conditions, despite playing in night time. "It is something that I've been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. You know, vomiting, throwing up, serious issue there, and then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain, and the back just gave up in the end, and shoulder", Djokovic said (via The Guardian).

"I don't want to take too much out of his win. Congrats to him; he's a nice guy, fighter, but you know, I didn't enjoy myself", added the winner of 24 majors, whose last Grand Slam title was at the US Open in 2023.

After winning his only game in the fifth set, the crowd erupted and Djokovic was in tears, moved by the affection of the crowd but knowing he would not be able to turn it around.

Despite age and physical struggles, and a reduced calendar focused on the majors, Djokovic had maintained great consistency, reaching the US Open semi-finals last year, the Australian Open final this year and the Wimbledon semi-finals. He lost to Joao Fonseca at the Roland Garros third round in a very tight five-set match.