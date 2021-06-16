Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
My Time at Sandrock's first demo is going live later today

Players will be able to experience up to four hours of the game's story.

Rounding off E3 2021, Steam Next Fest has just kicked off and it includes many demos for exciting games that will be releasing within the near future. One of the games to receive a demo at the event is My Time at Portia sequel My Time at Sandrock. This is the first demo to be released for Sandrock, and it's said to include roughly four hours of story content.

If you're unfamiliar with My Time at Sandrock, it's a farming sim similar to Harvest Moon where you'll raise crops, craft items, and build relationships with your neighbors. It looks to share a lot of similarities with its predecessor, but both titles different when it comes to setting and story. My Time at Sandrock takes place within a desert region and it's said to feature an additional 30 characters and 100s of side quests for players to undertake.

My Time at Sandrock will release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, and Xbox Series in late 2022.

My Time at Sandrock

