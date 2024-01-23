My Time at Sandrock releases huge update for Nintendo Switch

HQ

It was one of the best lifesim to hit consoles last year (although the Early Access version had already been on PC for a while), and it will be very much alive this 2024 as well. My Time at Sandrock, from Pathea Games, has announced a huge update of the game for the Nintendo Switch version.

The Patch 1.1.4 adds an entire new region to explore, new gameplay systems and dozens of side quests, among other things. You can check out the notes below.

My Time at Sandrock patch 1.1.4 for Nintendo Switch version



Added Northern Starship Hazardous Ruins, challenge your skills and earn valuable resources.



Dozens of new romance side quests for Fang, Logan, Nia, Qi, Grace, Amirah, Owen, Ernest, Catori, Jane, Unsuur, Pablo, Venti, Burgess, and Elsie.



New Wardrobe furniture type for hanging up your collection and picking the right one before going on the next side quest with your favorite NPC.



Ability to dress up NPC in brand new costumes!



Romance away with more NPC preferencesand wishes.



Save your precious memories with the group photo feature.



New ways to enjoy marital bliss:



Have and raise the perfect child with your chosen partner.



Go on adventures with your partner in special marital side quests.



Ask your partner to follow you around in your day-to-day activities.





The Factory allows you to manage all your machinery and what they produce in one central location.



The Greenhouse allows you to manage, harvest and maintain your plants all from one location.



Added load indicator allowing you to know how many more items can be placed in the Workshop.



And by popular demand, more beard choices!



To see what the package of improvements and content looks like in the version for Nintendo's hybrid, we leave you the new trailer of the update below.