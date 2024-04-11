My Time at Sandrock adds cross-platform co-op in summer

HQ

Yesterday afternoon's Triple-I Initiative event certainly shook the consciences of gamers eager for the summer season's announcements to the core by previewing some of the most anticipated announcements, such as Slay the Spire 2. But as well as new titles, the participating studios also took the opportunity to give updates on some titles that have been on the market for some time.

This is the case of Pathea Games, creators of My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, who have announced that the long-awaited online co-op mode will now be possible between PC and console users (remember that the game is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch) and that the cross-play update will arrive in the summer.

We loved My Time at Sandrock, as we told you in our review, and since the release of the full version the game has been regularly updated and polished in all its versions.

What do you think? Fancy an adventure together in Sandrock?