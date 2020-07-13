My Time at Portia is ploughing its way to iOS & Android

You're watching Advertisements

Adorable farming simulation (turned lighthearted dungeon crawler) My Time at Portia is coming to mobile, at least in China (for now). It was announced as part of TapTap's 2020 games conference, where a bunch of iOS & Android titles were revealed. There was no release date mentioned, but with pre-registration now available on TapTap (the Chinese alternative to the App Store and Google Play), we think it's going to be with us sooner rather than later.

There's still no confirmation whether this version will be launched globally or not, but we can't find any reason why it wouldn't, so fingers crossed. In the meantime, you can read our review of the PC version here to find out why we're so excited about the mobile port.