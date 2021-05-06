Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
My Time At Portia

My Time At Portia is harvesting Android and iOS versions this summer

A small gameplay trailer briefly shows the latest adaptions.

Last summer Chinese players learned that My Time At Portia will also be available on smartphones and tablets in their region. Today, Pathea Games announced ports for iOS and Android in the European markets as well. Unfortunately, we have only received a few details so far, but you don't have to wait very long for the mobile implementations of the farming simulation.

In summer, My Time At Portia will be playable on Apple and Android devices. The developers promise to optimise the cute 3D adventure for these two new platforms. According to their latest presser, the studio enabled touchscreens controls, worked out a new interface that fits the smaller screens better and plans additional save-game options. Nothing should have changed in terms of the scope of the game.

What we can also see in the latest press release are updated sales figures. Pathea Games notes, that the title has already sold over two million times on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can find an impression of their upcoming mobile port in the new video below and if you are interested in learning more about the full game, go check out our review.

