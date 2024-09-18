My Time at Evershine is the first title officially announced for Switch 2

We're getting more and more reports about Switch 2, a console Nintendo promised to tell us more about before April 1, 2025. We don't know when they actually intend to unveil it, but just yesterday we could tell you that it reportedly has two screens.

Now comes another sign of life that the console is actually on its way in the reasonably near future. It's about the My Time At Portia sequel, called My Time at Evershine, which has now become the first title officially on its way to Switch 2. The press release reads:

"Pathea is committed to launching My Time At Evershine on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced."

We don't have any more details than that, but with this we know that even smaller developers have been given access to development kits and are hard at work creating magic for Nintendo's next console.

Check out the first trailer from the game below.

Thanks Eurogamer