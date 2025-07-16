My Little Pony live-action movie in the works at Amazon

Since Barbie made a billion dollars, it seems alongside video game movies, toy movies are seen as the new way to generate cash at big studios. Apple TV+'s The Studio may have parodied this craze, but that doesn't stop it from being a reality, as we're now hearing of a new My Little Pony movie in the works at Amazon MGM.

My Little Pony, which began as a toy range in 1982, has produced multiple animated series and films since it was unleashed upon the world. The latest film was My Little Pony: A New Generation, which released in 2021.

According to Variety, this will be the first live-action project for the IP. The film is currently in development, with no creative team behind it yet. So, don't expect the movie to be arriving in your theatres anytime soon.

This continues Hasbro's strategy of producing films and TV series based on its many IPs. From Dungeons & Dragons to a reimagining of Clue, expect a lot of new movies coming from Hasbro's locker in the near future.