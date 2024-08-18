My Lady Jane isn't being renewed for a second season

HQ

Amazon's genre-blending historical farce, come romance, come fantasy adventure show My Lady Jane has been popular both critically and with audiences, but failed to be a breakout hit in terms of viewership. This, presumably, is the unfortunate reason that the company has not decided to renew it for a second season.

Receiving little promotion and with all eight episodes of season one bulk-released via Prime Video on the 27th June this year, the show currently sits at a 94% critic score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes - not bad at all, especially for a show that is somewhat of a risky pitch AND was competing with giants such as Bridgerton season three.

Although there is a slight irony in the show's beloved and witty narrator ending the first season with the words 'our story is not over yet', the show does leave its characters in a good place, with a somewhat suitable happily-ever-after, which is more than can be said for many promising yet prematurely axed streaming series.

All in all, whilst fans and those who worked on My Lady Jane alike will no doubt be reeling from the news, those responsible for its creation should by all accounts be able to hold their heads high, and with enough outcry from fans you never know - there may just be hope for more tales of Lady Jane Grey yet if enough people can convince the Prime Video team it's worth their time (thanks, Deadline).