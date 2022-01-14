Cookies

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble is the latest battle royale title based on the famous anime series

It'll be coming to PC and consoles.

No matter whether you're an "otaku" or not, chances are you've heard of My Hero Academia if you know a thing or two about pop culture - this is a really famous manga/anime series that has also been adapted into other medias, for example, games - My Hero Academia: One's Justice is one of them. It's a title that was released back in 2018 by Bandai Namco, and now it seems that the publisher is ready to bring us more fun set in My Hero Academia series.

A twitter user called @Atsushi101X(thanks, Gematsu) shared a few images of the latest issue of Weekly Jump magazine, in which Bandai revealed that they are going to release My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, a brand new free-to-play battle royale game, on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

All we know is that it allows players to team up and fight in a "24-player rumble", and Bandai Namco will hold a closed beta for the game before it launches. As for other details or the official release date of My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, these are still to be announced.

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble's official website can be found here, but for some reason, it's not accessible at the moment.

