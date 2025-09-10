My Hero Academia live-action remake going ahead with Wonder Woman, Argylle writer

Netflix's live-action My Hero Academia remake is taking its next steps, as it has now signed on a writer for the upcoming movie. Jason Fuchs, known for his time penning Wonder Woman and Argylle has been brought on to develop the live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Fuchs joins Shinsuke Sato, who will be directing the project and is known for his works on other manga adaptations including Bleach and Kingdom. The film has been in the works for several years now, with steady developments slowly coming along.

Fuchs' most recent endeavour is IT: Welcome to Derry, a series he co-created and is co-showrunner on. Fuchs is also an actor, and has appeared in La La Land, The Good Wife, The Passage, and more.

My Hero Academia is one of the most-popular anime and manga series of all-time. Featuring a world full of super-powered individuals, it follows one boy who's born without powers as he tries to become the no.1 hero.