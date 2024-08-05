My Hero Academia ends its manga run after ten years

It is hard to bring any beloved series to a close, and yet it must be done for a lot of shows, movies, books, and more that we love. My Hero Academia, the hit manga that first debuted in 2014, has now ended.

The final chapter has proven to be very controversial, and if you don't want it spoiled, we suggest looking away now. Essentially, the ending sees protagonist Midoriya losing his powers, having to get a regular job for eight years before being given a suit that allows him to return to his superhero life.

The moral of the story is you're either born lucky or you have rich friends then, I guess. It's not proven popular with a lot of readers, but it's the ending that fans have.

This is an ad: