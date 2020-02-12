Cookies

My Friend Pedro

My Friend Pedro seems to be headed for PS4

Dead Toast Entertainment's poetic yet action-packed action game My Friend Pedro recently received a PEGI rating for PlayStation 4.

The delightfully brutal yet poetically beautiful action game from developer Dead Toast Entertainment could be coming to PlayStation 4 shortly. This information comes from a recent rating on European games rating system PEGI's site, rating the game as a PEGI 16 game for the arcade game's bloody violence.

The game is available on PC, Switch and Xbox One, but soon, we expect it to land on Sony's PlayStation 4 as well. Are you looking forward to doing the dance of death in My Friend Pedro on PlayStation 4?

My Friend Pedro

