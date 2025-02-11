My Father Lied is a point and click adventure inspired by Mesopotamian history and H.P. Lovecraft

The developer Lunar Games has just launched a demo for its upcoming point and click adventure title My Father Lied. This is an eerie game that follows protagonist Huda as she delves into her father's disappearance two decades ago and ultimately discovers much deeper secrets and unsettling truths along the way. The game is inspired by 7,000 years of Mesopotamian history and also has various Lovecraftian elements too, all while having a mixture of 2D and 360-degree visuals and gameplay.

While the demo for My Father Lied is now available to check out on Steam, the plan is to eventually launch it on Steam and iOS and Android devices later this year, although a firm date has yet to be announced. We do have a new trailer for the game, which you can see below, and some additional information in regard to a Kickstarter campaign that is being run.

Lunar Games is looking for backers to help support the game, with additional funding set to allow the team to eventually even support it with DLC content called My Father Promised, which itself will introduce new puzzles and mysteries to solve, as well as extra narrative to unpack. Backers will be able to gain access to the title as a tester, get a physical replica of the in-game game known as Royal Game of Ur, and even have a voiced in-game cameo. You can see the full Kickstarter campaign here.