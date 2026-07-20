"My Captain America would be leading a revolution against Donald Trump," says legendary comic artist

Steve Englehart has been writing some of our favourite comic book characters since the 1970s. After joining Marvel Comics, Englehart worked on the X-Men, The Avengers, had a run with Doctor Strange, co-created Shang-Chi, and famously retconned the history of Captain America and Bucky to become closer to what we know today.

Englehart also wrote a storyline of Captain America becoming disillusioned with the United States and becoming Nomad. If Captain America were to be written by Englehart today, he'd have a similar storyline. Speaking to us at Celsius 232, Englehart explained how his modern Captain America would work, but said he'd never be able to write it.

"My Captain America today would be leading a revolution against Donald Trump, but I'm not writing that book," he said. "When I did it and did stuff about the President of the United States, it was just a comic book company, and so we were just doing comic books. Now it's a multimedia company owned by Disney or by Warner, depending on who you're talking to. So everything has got to be much more signed off on by various levels, whereas in those days I could do whatever I wanted to do, and it was a lot simpler. But if I were doing it today, Captain America would be leading the revolution, but that's not my option at this point."

Englehart also spoke about how when he started working in comics, he'd been able to change a lot more about characters, because there was a lot less time spent in continuity. To find out some more of his secrets from his legendary career, check out our full interview below: