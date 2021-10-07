MXGP 2021 races onto PC and console this November

Milestone has announced that the latest entry in the MXGP series will race its way onto PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on November 30. One of the most exciting details about MXGP 2021 is that it's set to feature four legacy tracks from previous editions (Italy's Ottobiano, France's Ernée, Mexico's Leon, and Portugal's Agueda), and these will be available in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

Just like previous installments, MXGP 2021 will see the return of the Track Editor, Multiplayer Mode, and Career Mode. There's said to be over 100 brands here for racers to kit their bikes and riders out in style and there are more than 40 riders from MXGP and MX2 categories. The Career Mode this time will offer "enhanced immersion," through real-time transfer windows, contracts, challenges, and much more.

You can take a look at the announcement trailer for MXGP 2021 here.