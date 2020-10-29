English
news
MXGP 2020

MXGP 2020 delayed on PlayStation 5 to 2021

Its current-gen versions have also been pushed back several days.

Bad news for those waiting to play MXGP 2020 by the end of the year. Just recently, Milestone has announced that - due to the particular and difficult situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic- it has been forced to make new plans for the game's release.

Initially scheduled for December 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC / STEAM, the game will now be released on these platforms on December 16. It's not a serious delay, it must be said, but the most significant is that for PlayStation 5, since the physical and digital version, originally scheduled for December 10 together with the current-gen consoles, has been delayed for over a month, to January 14.

In short, fans of two wheels will have to wait a bit to get their hands on MXGP 2020. Are you disappointed with this delay?

